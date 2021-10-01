Warning signs of breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October 1 is the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says many symptoms of breast cancer are actually not noticeable without a professional screening, but some symptoms can be caught early just by being proactive about breast health.

“Breast cancer is most curable when it’s detected early.” Dr. Deborah Smith, Cooley Dickinson Hospital Medical Oncologist

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. To find it early they recommend monthly breast self-exams. As well as a mammogram every one to two years for women over the age of 40.

For self examination, look for a lump in the breast but it’s important to state that not all lumps are cancerous. Also changes in breast area skin texture and unexplained change in size are symptoms.

“It is vital that before you have symptoms that we catch it early at which point it is very manageable.” Dr. Folashade Ajegba, Baystate Health Breast Radiologist

Most people who have breast cancer symptoms and signs will initially notice only one or two, and the presence of these symptoms and signs do not automatically mean that you have breast cancer. Any time an abnormality is discovered, it should be investigated by a healthcare professional. When breast cancer is detected early, the five year survival rate in 99-percent.