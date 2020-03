Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker addresses reporters after signing a bill at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Gov. Baker, who is pushing broader legislation to battle the deadly opioid abuse scourge, signed into law criminal penalties for trafficking in fentanyl, a powerful drug that law enforcement officials say is often added to heroin. […]

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A news conference will be held at the State House at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the response to the coronavirus-caused illness.

Watch the news conference live here:

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Health Commissioner Monica Bharel and other state officials will also be present.