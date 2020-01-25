Wesleyan University student quarantined after displaying Coronavirus symptoms

Watch Live
by: Duncan MacLean

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – As concern about the Coronavirus spreads worldwide, one Connecticut college student has shown symptoms and is being quarantined.

WTNH reports that according to school officials, a Wesleyan University Student is in isolation after showing symptoms of the virus.

No diagnosis has been made. The student was recently traveling in Asia and returned to the U-S with a fever and cough.

The university said it is working with the state department of public health and CDC to determine IF the student has the virus.

