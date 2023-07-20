WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile Virus has been detected in western Massachusetts for the first time this season.

A mosquito sample taken in West Springfield this past Friday tested positive for the virus, making it the third positive mosquito sample taken statewide in 2023. The first positive sample was taken in Brookline on July 6 and the second in Worcester on July 7.

So far, no human cases of the virus have been reported this season in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health classifies the risk for West Springfield and surrounding areas as “low.”

In humans, West Nile Virus generally causes mild illness, with symptoms including fever, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, in rare cases, it can lead to severe illness, including meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and even lead to death.