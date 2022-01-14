Westfield schools announce emotional support for students

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Public Schools is partnering with two local organizations to offer emotional support to students who need it.

In a post to social media, the school system announced it was joining forces with River Valley Counseling and Rick’s Place. River Valley Counseling currently has clinicians throughout Westfield Public Schools.

“There was a mental health concern in this country before COVID-19, which is what we were seeing, and the reason we started this partnership,” Czaporowski said.

Starting in March, Rick’s Place will be offering “grief groups” dedicated to providing support to students who have experienced loss.