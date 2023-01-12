HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – First Lady Jill Biden announced she’s had two lesions removed after she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

This is the most common form of skin cancer with 3.6 million cases each year in the United States but early detection is key. The cancer can happen through sun exposure or tanning beds, more commonly found around your head or neck, and it can look like a couple of different things, like a white, scaly patch, a red or a brown patch or even a raised lesion.

Doctor Zubeena Mateen is the Medical Director of Hematology and Oncology at Holyoke Medical Center. She recommends taking the time to check yourself head to toe and seeing a doctor if you find any marks that seem irregular.

“Appears to be changing, it gets irritated or bleeding, then it’s key for you to get help right away. If you let it go then it can still slowly grow, it can erode underlying tissues, even bones sometimes,” said Dr. Mateen.

Prevention is also a big part of the puzzle, like wearing sunscreen and making sure to reapply it. In places like the beach, or even the ski slopes, you should be covering your skin like wearing a hat.