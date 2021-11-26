What not to do with holiday leftovers

(WWLP) – Leftovers! For many this is one of the best parts of the holiday season especially, Thanksgiving, but before taking out the Tupperware be careful not to get sick from improperly stored food.

Before digging in there are a few things you should be mindful of:

Leftovers should be stored within two hours of cooking.

Leftovers can be kept in the fridge for three to four days, and in the freezer for 2 to 6 months.

And although leftovers are especially delicious, they are not meant for everyone in your household, more specifically our furry four-legged family members. Veterinarians report an increase in visits around the holidays for pets after eating holiday food that they can’t handle.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, eating turkey, or turkey skin could cause a life-threatening condition in dogs. Fat trimmings, fatty foods, bones, and food with seasonings like onion and garlic can also cause damage to your dogs digestive system. Alcohol, caffeine, and chocolate are also other foods to avoid giving to your pet.