CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are less than two weeks away from Christmas Day, with holiday celebrations coinciding with a concerning spike in respiratory illnesses.

22News is working for you on how this health situation could impact your upcoming plans. Here in western Massachusetts, the risk level for COVID-19 remains low. However, if your holiday plans include travel, this is not the case for other parts of the country.

Amid the spike in the flu, RSV, and COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated guidance. Now, recommended the public wear face masks indoors.

A total of 48 percent of Americans are living in communities deemed ‘low’ risk for COVID-19. While 39 percent are living in ‘medium’ risk.

Nearly 14 percent of Americans are living in ‘high’ risk communities. An increase that is well over double from last week. More than 10 counties with more than a million residents are now considered in this most serious category.

Those communities are located in California, New York, and Arizona. Mask-wearing remains optional on public transportation.