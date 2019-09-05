What to do if there’s a bat in your home

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department is notifying residents on what to do if a bat is in your home and how serious exposure to bats can be.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, bats carry the rabies virus and bites are difficult to see on human and pet skin.

The Health Department says if you wake up to bat in your home or if your pets come in contact with bats, do not rule out a bite and send the bat to MA Rabies Lab for testing.

Here are some other tips from the Easthampton Health Department:

Do not hit or swat the bat with an object that could potentially damage the brain.

Do not release the bat unless you are positive no exposure occurred (for example, you saw the bat fly through a window and saw it fly right back out)

Use thick, puncture-proof gloves and cover the bat with a puncture-proof container such as a coffee can. Slide a piece of cardboard under the can and wait until the Animal Inspector of Animal Control arrives.

Keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination

