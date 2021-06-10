What to do if you find a tick on you

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that we finally have a break from this week’s heatwave, you may be tempted to go for a hike.

When you come back home, you’re going to want to check for ticks.

According to Baystate Medical Center’s Chief of Infectious Diseases, it only takes 14 hours for a disease to be transmitted from a tick bite. So it’s important to find and remove ticks as soon as possible. If you do get bit by a tick, it’s recommended to contact your doctor right away.

Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center, “It’s important to contact your physician and to talk about the details of the exposure obviously if you see a tick on your body it’s important to check your body for tick bites.”

Be sure to check under your arms, inside the belly button, behind the knees, around the ears, and pelvic areas. Ticks are drawn to those areas. As an additional precaution before washing clothes after being outside, put them in the dryer, set to high heat for at least 10 minutes, and then put them in the wash.

It will help remove and kill any ticks on your clothing. When removing it, use tweezers and pull straight up don’t twist.