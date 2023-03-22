CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As people age we can become more dependent on others to help with housekeeping, appointments, shopping, meals and personal care. While many choose to age in place at home and hire help, others must live where they can be cared for.

Assisted living residences offer many amenities for the independent person who needs some help. They are not the same as licensed nursing facilities as they do not provide medical or nursing care, or have medical facilities for long term care.

For people who are considering the move to an assisted living facility there are now many options available that can meet your lifestyle needs. It’s important to do careful research before signing a contract. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some tips for researching assisted living facilities and finding the best option for you:

Facilities close to friends and families are often the best choice. Not only will they allow residents to receive lots of visitors, but employees will also know that their care is under the scrutiny of the resident’s visitors. Ask plenty of questions. Before calling assisted living facilities, consider the questions you must ask, as gathered from AARP. These might include some of the following: How many residents does the facility accommodate? Are there units with private kitchens and bathrooms? Are the rooms furnished? What personal possessions can residents bring with them? Are pets allowed? What amenities are available to residents? Are there personalized care plans for each resident? How are additional services billed? Are there doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, housekeepers, cooks, and activity directors on staff? Does the facility run background checks on staff? Can residents keep seeing their current physicians? What happens if a resident’s health deteriorates and needs additional care or a hospital stay? What safety features does each residential unit feature? What is the staff-to-resident ratio during the day and at night? How often are rooms and common areas cleaned? How often can family and friends visit? Can a friend or family member stay the night? What are the meals the facility serves, and how often? Are all utilities included in the overall cost of a unit?



Don’t just choose the first facility you visit. Instead, tour several facilities and compare them. Carefully review contracts. It’s easy to skim long, wordy documents, but it’s critical to always read assisted living contracts from start to finish. Keep an eye out for unexpected fees or deposits, so you won’t have any surprises when your first bill arrives. In addition, pay attention to the rules regarding discharging or evicting a resident, late, or missed payments, and how the facility handles (or limits) your rights to file a lawsuit should something go awry.

Visit the BBB resource page for older adults. Learn how to protect older adults from scams and abuse. Read the BBB tip about buying long-term care insurance. Massachusetts offers information on Assisted Living facilities in the state at this website.