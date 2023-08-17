(WWLP) – The national covid emergency was lifted months ago, but a new strain is spreading quickly worldwide, and health experts are advising individuals to get a booster.

The new strain, EG.5 is a subvariant of omicron. According to CNBC, the World Health Organization will monitor the variant for mutations, but it currently presents a low public health risk.

A spokesperson with CVS Health told 22News, they’re preparing to offer the vaccine booster for this variant later this fall once approved by the FDA. You do not need to pay, have an ID, or have health insurance to get a booster.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.