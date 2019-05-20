What you need to know during mosquito season

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local towns are hoping to educate residents on protecting themselves from disease-carrying mosquitoes.

It’s warm and it’s muggy, and that means those blood-sucking insects are out to play. Now that the warmer weather is here, you’ll be seeing more mosquitoes.

And those pesky insects can carry diseases like malaria, West Nile virus, and yellow fever.

“We have woods and a swamp near our house, so we are riddled with mosquitos,” said one local resident.

Several towns in western Massachusetts are working to help suppress both nuisance and disease-carrying mosquito populations. South Hadley voters approved to become a member of the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control District at its town meeting.

The Board advocates public outreach and education through cooperative efforts with local officials and school departments. One east Longmeadow resident said she tries to limit the mosquitos in her yard.

“We have little children and we have pets and so my husband sometimes treats the outside perimeter of the yard,” said April Knight of East Longmeadow.

The Mosquito Control Board was established in October 2017 and provides mosquito control services to municipalities in Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.

In any case, mosquitoes usually come out in the evening — so wear light-colored clothing if you are outside, use mosquito repellent containing DEET, and make sure there is no standing water near your home.

The best way to avoid mosquitos is by staying inside during dusk and dawn.

