What’s the difference between COVID-19 and the flu?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, comparisons have been drawn to influenza.

Both cause respiratory disease, but there are important differences between the two viruses and how they spread.

Right now, seasonal flu activity in the United States remains low. The percent of influenza-like illness visits in Massachusetts is only 1.04 percent, which is lower than the previous two seasons in the same week. However, the CDC expects an increase in the coming months.

One major difference between COVID-19 and the flu is that people who experience COVID-19 report a change or loss of smell and taste. But not everyone experiences this symptom with the virus, and it can occur at any point when a person is sick.

Another big difference between the two viruses is that you are contagious for a longer period of time if you have COVID-19 than if you have the flu. There is already a vaccine for the flu and scientists are working on a vaccine for COVID-19 but it’s not likely going to be available until early 2021.

22News spoke with one Springfield man who already got his flu shot and is already expecting to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

“I’m deciding to take it because of my condition, my health,” said Mariano Sanchez. “I have high blood pressure and I have a pump.”

Shared symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu, according to the CDC include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain, and headache. But if you aren’t sure what you may have, it’s always good to see a doctor.