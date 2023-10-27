CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween candy season is in full swing, and sweet treats are readily available wherever you turn. It is possible to consume a few pieces of candy without causing any harm, however overindulging can be detrimental to your mood and behavior.

In spite of the fact that candy is often associated with a sugar rush, experts argue that a “sugar crash”-or hypoglycemia-is more serious. According to Verywell Health, as a response to sugar intake, the body releases insulin, a hormone which pulls blood sugar (glucose) into cells and helps manage blood sugar levels. An excessive amount of insulin may cause blood sugar levels to drop, leading to symptoms such as shakiness, anxiety, sleepiness, headaches, and more.

So, how do you decide how much Halloween candy is enough? There are a lot of factors to consider when making this decision based on you and your child.

For women and children, the American Heart Association recommends limiting daily added sugar intake to six teaspoons, and for men, nine teaspoons. This amounts to approximately three fun-sized Snickers bars for women and children, and four for men.

To stay within (or close to) the recommended daily allowance, the American Family Care says to remove sugar from the rest of the day’s food. In this way, even if you go over, it won’t accumulate with other foods.

The American Family Care suggests setting a daily limit for candy. Here are some options from the American Family Care:

First, eat whatever you want, but throw out everything else after a week. This keeps Halloween fun, but limits it. Make it a vacation with candy, not a lifestyle.

It’s also possible to keep the candy until it’s gone and only allow one piece a day.

Last but not least, pick 10-20 of your favorite pieces and throw the rest away.

Certain groups of people should be more aware of how much candy and sugar they’re eating. Diabetics shouldn’t overindulge in Halloween candy. Furthermore, people with ADD/ADHD or other concentration disorders should be careful about how much sugar they eat. Everyone’s body reacts differently to sugar, so take it one piece at a time.

