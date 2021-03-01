Where Health Matters grants offered by Health New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health New England announced the return of its Where Health Matters grant program that awards three grants to eligible non-profit organizations that work to improve the health of at-risk communities in Massachusetts.

The program will award both one-year and multi-year grants, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations that manage innovative community-based programs benefiting underserved residents of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Worcester Counties of Massachusetts.

Preference will be given to programs that focus on mental health, substance use, chronic health conditions, and the need for increased physical activity and a healthy diet.

“Health New England has always been more than just a health plan. We are mission-based, and being a good neighbor is at the core of who we are. Our work to improve the health and lives of the people living in our communities is more important now than ever before,” said Richard Swift, President, and CEO of Health New England.

Organizations meeting the Request for Proposal (RFP) criteria are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent online by midnight on March 25. Then, complete RFP grant applications are due by midnight on Monday, May 10.

Only complete submissions made online will be considered. Non-profit organizations will only be eligible for funding once from Health New England in a calendar year.

For more information on how to apply click here.