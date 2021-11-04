Where to find pediatric vaccine appointments

Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents can now make appointments to get children between the ages of 5 and 11 vaccinated.

The process isn’t any different than scheduling a shot for an adult. There’s already hundreds of appointments available on the state’s vaxfinder website.

500 vaccine sites statewide are offering the 2 dose Pfizer pediatric vaccine. Governor Baker saying today it’s just as easy to get your child vaccinated as it is yourself.

Stephanie Lepsch said, “We were vaccinated as kids, I remember standing in line to go to kindergarten and we are all getting our shots, so for me I’m not against it but I know there is concern out there.”

Doctors are trying to ease that concern, Boston’s children’s hospital says ages 5 to 11 will receive a 10 microgram vaccine dose, compared to the 30 microgram dose, and that’s minimizing some of the reported side effects. That’s still leaving some parents unsure.

Lindsey Adams Riveria said, “During this whole pandemic you question yourself as a parent. Do you send them to school, do you not, do you do this, do you not. I think we are all kind of taking it a day at a time.”

22News found that the state’s vaxfinder website has hundred of appointments available here locally. CVS, Walgreens, Big Y and Stop and Shop all have openings. Pediatricians are also vaccinating. As part of a state campaign, kid friendly locations will begin offering the shots. Springfield Museums have openings beginning Saturday, Nov. 13th.

Governor Baker said supply is not an issue, so parents should have no problem getting their child a vaccine appointment.