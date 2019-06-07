Whole Foods recalls pesto products due to undeclared allergens

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Whole Foods Market issued a warning to its customers Thursday that two of its pesto products may contain allergens not declared on the label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company is voluntarily recalling its specialty basil pesto and sun-dried tomato pesto after learning they could contain milk and tree nuts (specifically walnuts and pine nuts).

A serious or life-threatening allergic reaction is possible if the products are consumed by a person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients. The FDA says one allergic reaction has been reported to date.

The FDA says the affected products were sold between May 17 and June 4 at Whole Foods stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine, according to the FDA. They came in individual clear plastic containers and on antipasti bars with sell-by dates ranging from June 7 to June 26. The basil pesto has a PLU code beginning with 255926 and the sun-dried tomato pesto has a PLU code beginning with 256009.

With a valid receipt, consumers can return the recalled items to Whole Foods for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Whole Foods at 1-844-936-8255.