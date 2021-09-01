Why mold has become more prevalent in recent weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are still waiting to hear the test results regarding the mold issue at a Springfield courthouse.

As we wait for those test results, which should be in sometime Wednesday, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse remains closed. Those results are supposed to come in soon from an environmental testing firm and a licensed mold abatement company. They have been working to assess the conditions inside the courthouse on state street.

Mold isn’t uncommon. We are seeing more reports of mold in recent weeks. Doctors say there are two times of year when mold is more common: in the spring and especially in the fall whether it’s inside or out.

Paul Salva, a pediatric pulmonologist, told 22News, “We are starting to come into that season. And on top of all the rain we have had, mold loves moisture, so it has been a huge amplifier of mold for the next three weeks until we basically have a killing frost.”

Poor air circulation and temperature control are big factors in how mold is formed.