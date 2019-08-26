Why your risk of EEE is higher in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed a fourth human case of EEE, but this is the first case that resulted in the person dying.

According to Public Health officials, your risk of “Triple E” is higher in Massachusetts because Massachusetts has the perfect type of habitats that attract mosquitos carrying the triple E virus.

The Department of Public Health said a woman over 50 in Bristol County died on Sunday after becoming infected by Eastern Equine Encephalitis

A Franklin County man in his 60’s became infected with Triple E last week. That is the only case in Western Massachusetts so far.

Massachusetts has a large number of swamps, lakes, and ponds, which are ideal settings for mosquitos.

Louise Cardellina, a Physician’s Assistant at AFC Urgent Care told 22News, “it’s mainly along the Atlantic Coast and Gulf area and Massachusetts is one of the higher reported cases.”

“Even though there are not that many cases, it’s still concerning because it can be deadly,” Cardellina said.

Cardellina told 22News you should use bug spray and wear long sleeves pants, and socks when you’re outside.

Triple E symptoms range from nausea and muscle aches to more severe symptoms like swelling and inflammation of the brain.

If you think you might have Triple E, you should seek emergency care immediately.

You’ll be at risk of contracting Triple E until the first hard frost.