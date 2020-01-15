Widespread flu activity impacting students at Monson Public Schools

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning for parents, as widespread flu activity makes a direct impact right here in western Massachusetts.

It’s being felt hard by many Monson Public School students, especially students at the high school level.

Superintendent Cheryl Clarke told 22News, “By Friday we had 85 students out in the morning and then several more went home during the day.”

Desks and doorknobs were wiped down and disinfected at Monson High School this past weekend, following a flu outbreak among the student body. Last Friday, nearly 100 students were out sick with the potentially deadly viral infection.

Clarke told 22News, “By today we were down to 60 students out so it’s definitely going down from the high on Friday.”

She said that the flu cases are mild at their early childhood center and elementary school. But the high school is seeing a lot of absences.

The State Department of Public Health reports that flu-like illness activity is now considered high, and is urging people to help prevent this illness from spreading.

Clarke explained, “The Department of Public Health advised that we just remind our students to wash their hands and cover their mouths when they cough, and just the general guidelines. And when they contact families to remind them as well.”

The health services page on the Monson Public Schools website also includes information for students and parents regarding the flu and when students should stay home.

The CDC is reporting that roughly 9.7 million people have had the flu so far this season nationwide.