Widespread flu activity reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is reporting widespread flu activity throughout the city of Boston.
Boston residents are getting hit by flu season with 68 confirmed cases in the city, 12 of which have gone to the hospital.
The flu is off to its fastest start in over a decade. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last year, the flu caused more than 48 million illnesses and over 79,000 deaths.
There is already significant flu activity in 24 states across the country, up from 15 states last week.