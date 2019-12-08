Widespread flu activity reported in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is reporting widespread flu activity throughout the city of Boston.

Boston residents are getting hit by flu season with 68 confirmed cases in the city, 12 of which have gone to the hospital.

The flu is off to its fastest start in over a decade. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, the flu caused more than 48 million illnesses and over 79,000 deaths.

There is already significant flu activity in 24 states across the country, up from 15 states last week.