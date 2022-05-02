SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The leaves and flowers are returning to Forest Park, and so is the pollen.

“I got the runny nose, the itchy eyes, the itchy nose, the sneezing, constantly sneezing all day long,” said Teagan Martin from Hampden. “It’s pretty awful.”

Teagan is one of about 60 million Americans who deal with seasonal allergies.

“In western Massachusetts, we are unfortunately in a valley so tree pollen just deposits here,” said Doctor Jackie Garrett, an allergy and immunology physician at Agape Allergy & Immunology Associates. She said tree pollen season runs from March until May, grass as well as weed allergies go from May until July, and rag weed usually arrives in August.

However, Doctor Garrett said with climate change, a recent study found allergy season has gotten longer. The study put out in 2021 found 20 extra days have been added to allergy season between 1992 and 2018.

Weather is an important factor in determining how bad an allergy season will be. Heavy rain can help wash away tree pollen, while wind can bring pollen from different parts of the country.

Doctor Garrett said avoidance is key, when it comes to alleviating symptoms. For example, keep your windows closed in your home and your car, and have different sets of clothes for indoors and outdoors.

“You want to try to have a room in the house that’s your outdoor posting because pollen will shake off your clothing,” said Doctor Garrett. “Then go bathe, including washing your hair to wash the pollen off so you’re not going to sleep in that.”

Doctor Garrett added wearing masks outside will not help with itchy eyes, but it can reduce nasal and chest symptoms. Over the counter allergy medication also helps, but Garrett recommends you still check in with your doctor before you use them, especially if you’re on other medications.