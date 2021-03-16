Worcester field hospital closed Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Monday was the last day of operations for the COVID-19 field hospital that UMass Memorial Health Care has been running out of the DCU Center in downtown Worcester since early December.

Between the two main surges of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, the field hospital treated nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

The field hospital was established to treat COVID-19 patients who needed a lower level of assistance than a typical hospital setting.

Though the field hospital is coming out of service Monday, much of the equipment will remain nearby in case the alternative clinic has to be re-established again.

After a year or so of treating COVID-19 in the traditional hospital and the DCU Center field hospital, the health care workers at UMass Memorial will be the subject of a segment on WCVB’s Chronicle on Tuesday evening.