Working out at home? Fitness expert gives tips for stay-at-home beginners

AGAWAM (WWLP) — Whether you started working from home, or have begun self-isolating, chances are your daily routine has been disrupted, including exercise.

There are ways to be able to maintain your fitness while staying at home and still being able to support your local gym or fitness trainer.

For some, it may be a great way to start a brand new exercise regimen.

22News spoke with Ashley Brodeur, owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam and she gave us some basic steps for those who are maintaining their fitness or interested in beginning their fitness journey.

Step one: Consider starting slow. Ashley says to consult your doctor first to make sure you can try new workouts, especially if you have or are prone to injuries.

“Don’t go from zero to sixty. Now is not the time to start doing high-intensity workouts. Don’t go from not doing any cardio activity to full runs every day. Give yourself time to work up to everything. Start with bodyweight exercises, start with walking outside, and each week reevaluate where you are at. Add maybe one percent more, or five percent more. If you go all out and you do way too much right now, you are going to regret it and then you are not going to be able to work out.”

Step two: Find a program that works well for you. Many trainers are switching to teaching online, which is a great way to continue supporting your gym.

“If you have your favorite people that you follow online…. a lot of the social media influencers are offering a lot of stuff now. So you can go on and log on there. There’s always home-workout programs offered by the big companies, like Peloton or Nordtrack.”

Step three: Keep things interesting. Ashley suggests trying new equipment like resistance bands that can be used for different types of exercises.

“It might be as simple as going up and down the stairs of your house for five minutes, or two to three times, whatever you can handle. Maybe go outside and walk around your house and come back in again.”

Step four: Keep a regular schedule. Ashley says if you are used to working out after work hours, maybe try maintaining that schedule.

“You really have to be diligent with it. Set an alarm to keep you reminded. Otherwise, you are at home, you are working, you forget the time, and you never fit it in.”

Overall, if you would like to continue to support your local gym, trainer, or fitness studio, Ashley told 22News that the best way is continuing to pay for your membership if your budget allows it.