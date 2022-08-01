SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week. To celebrate and support breastfeeding mothers Springfield City officials held a flag-raising ceremony.

Nursing can improve babies’ nutrition, it ensures food security and reduces inequalities in food accessibility within communities. Other benefits according to Baystate Pediatrician Dr. Andrew Balder include stronger immune systems and better digestion for the baby.

“We need to support it more completely in our society, in our workplaces, and in our homes. That’s also evidenced by the fact that the vast majority of mothers in Springfield intend to breastfeed, and actually start in the hospital. But you start to see a decline in breastfeeding at 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and certainly 2 months. That speaks to the lack of support and comfort.” Dr. Andrew Balder, Baystate Health Pediatrician

To help support nursing mothers who work in City Hall there is a lactation room. Springfield City leaders hope other communities follow their lead and create spaces where mothers can privately breastfeed or pump.