(WWTI) — March 21 recognizes World Down Syndrome Day.

Taking on a global scale, the day was first launched in Singapore in 2006 and has been officially observed by the United Nations for 10 years, since 2012.

Down syndrome, or Trisomy 21, is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that has always been present in humans across all racial gender and socioeconomic lines.

It currently affects 1 in 800 individuals across the world and can cause varying degrees of intellectual and physical disabilities.

However, the date when WDSD is recognized has a special meaning. According to the global website, the date for the day is on the 21st day of the third month was chosen to represent the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

After the date was decided upon in 2012, all UN Member States, relevant organizations of the United Nations system, international organizations and civil society are invited to observe WDSD to raise public awareness.

Now for World Down Syndrome Day 2022, organizers are focusing on inclusion and asking “What does inclusion mean?” Advocates claim that in “today’s reality,” people with Down syndrome are often excluded from certain elements of society.

To observe WDSD, organizers are urging participants are urged to share and spread messages of inclusion on social media using the hashtags:

#WorldDownSyndromeDay

#InclusionMeans

Read more about World Down Syndrome Day 2022 on the event’s website.