World Prematurity Day raises awareness of premature birth dangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, a nationwide charity shined light on the global crisis of premature birth.

Premature birth is a very serious health problem in the United States is a day to recognize the dangers. November 17 is World Prematurity Day, which raises awareness of this serious health crisis.

Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five worldwide.

Babies born too early may have more health issues and may face long-term health problems that affect the brain, the lungs, hearing, or vision. We spoke with a local representative who works with the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

Russ Fontaine said, “Statistics that are every sort of shocking and difficult to comprehend. Two babies die every hour across the county as a result of premature birth. Every 12 hours a woman dies of pregnancy-related causes and 60 percent of those can be preventable.”

March of Dimes is asking for your help in donating to support lifesaving research and community-based programs to improve the health of mothers and babies everywhere.