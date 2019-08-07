You can still donate blood in western Massachusetts after Red Cross ends mobile drives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is ending mobile and community blood drives in western and central Massachusetts.

“If someone gets an accident and they lose blood, by me donating they have it,” said Jeremy Haggard of Springfield.

Your blood donation can save up to three lives, but you soon won’t be able to donate at local Red Cross mobile blood drives. The American Red Cross is blaming challenging economic conditions in the blood industry for their decision to discontinue mobile blood drive operations in central and western Massachusetts.

The Red Cross said as many as 68 Red Cross workers could lose their jobs. There are still many other ways for you to donate blood, including Baystate’s Blood Donor Center. They also have their own bloodmobile that travels around western Massachusetts.

Baystate Health said they’ll still be able to distribute blood to their patients quickly, despite the Red Cross discontinuing their mobile blood drives.

“With our traveling bloodmobile, throughout the community and with our blood donor center at Baystate Health we will act as a new convenience for donors who are looking for a place to donate now that the Red Cross won’t be as readily available,” said Amy Osgood, blood donor recruiter at Baystate Health.

Osgood told 22News it’s been a real challenge finding qualified blood donors. She said 30 percent of the people they see don’t meet all their requirements. The Red Cross said any blood drives that are already planned, will take place.

You can give blood at their donor center on Brookdale Drive in Springfield.

