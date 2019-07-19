Watch Live
I-Team: In-depth look at the procedure for elevator inspections

You could face serious side effects if you’re bitten by a disease-carrying mosquito

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus have been detected in mosquito samples in eastern Massachusetts.

According to the CDC, a record 49 cases of West Nile virus infecting humans were reported last summer in Massachusetts, two of those cases were deadly. None have been reported this summer.

The last human case of EEE in Massachusetts was in 2013. A nurse practitioner at Holyoke Medical Center told 22News, if you are bitten by a mosquito carrying the West Nile virus, the effects can be serious, but rarely deadly.

“Some people have a fever, they may get some nausea or vomiting, just general body aches,” nurse Jessica Menard said. “Headaches if they get more serious symptoms. They can get high fevers, neck stiffness, seizures.”

EEE can potentially be deadly. Menard suggests using mosquito repellent to mitigate the danger.

Homeowners are advised to drain nearby standing water where mosquitoes are known to breed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Cooling Centers

More cooling centers

Trending Stories