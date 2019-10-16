You’re still at risk of getting EEE despite cooler temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The risk of EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses is quickly diminishing as we get deeper into fall but, we still have to be conscious of them.

Mosquitoes are cold-blooded so they rely on a warm environment for heat, which means they become less active in the cold.

Keith LaCross, the Western Regional Manager of Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists told 22News, “The frost will kill them off. The water where the mosquitoes like to lay their eggs is in stagnant water, so when that water freezes the eggs won’t be able to hatch.”

Since we haven’t had a hard frost yet, it’s important to still be on the lookout for symptoms of EEE.

If you’ve been bitten by a mosquito it can take anywhere from four to 10 days to develop symptoms. Some key symptoms to look out for include vomiting, headache, and confusion and seizures.

So far this year, four people have died because of EEE. Most recently a 58-year old man from Taunton died on Friday.