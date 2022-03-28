NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and other healthcare professionals are to rally outside of the Northampton VA Monday as part of a coalition working to save the VA Medical Center there.

Local lawmakers will speak on the issue, including statements from Congressman Jim McGovern, State Senator John Velis, and others.

The event will run from two to four Monday afternoon and comes in response to a federal recommendation to close down services at the center there, which would force veterans to travel to Springfield or Connecticut.