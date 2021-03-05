Heart disease impacts 1 in 3 women, what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. with one in three women diagnosed with heart disease annually.

An estimated 2,000 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease which is about one death every 40 seconds from heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest.

Because of quarantine, some people are not seeing their doctor as they normally would for check ups which could delay life-saving medical care.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, high blood pressure is a silent killer and the leading factor for heart disease. Too much salt in a diet can lead to increase blood pressure.

“The American Heart Association recommenders 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily. That’s about one teaspoon of salt. The average person actually gets more salt intake in their daily diet — about 3,400 milligrams. If a person has high blood pressure or is at risk of high blood pressure, it’s 1,500 milligrams of sodium. That is less than half a teaspoon,” said Amineh Harvey, SNHD.

Some heart attack symptoms to be aware of include chest discomfort such a squeezing and pressure, shortness of breath, heartburn and nausea. Women can also experience other symptoms, not often associated with heart attacks.

Symptoms of a stroke are called F.A.S.T. – face dropping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time. If you experience those symptoms you should call 9-1-1.