Heat Advisory for eastern Hampden County Monday and Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat and humidity has returned and although it won’t be as hot as it was last week, the combination of temperatures in the lower 90s along with high humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees over the next couple of days in parts of western Massachusetts.



A Heat Advisory has been issued for eastern Hampden County from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES…95 to 100.

* IMPACTS…Risk of heat exhaustion during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.