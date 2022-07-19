(WWLP) – As we move into this stretch of hot weather, the chances of heat illness increase.

There are a few levels of heat illness such as starting with heat cramps, which can give way to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Cramps are the lowest level. If you experience extreme sweating, muscle pain, or spasms while active in the heat, stop physical activity altogether and move to a cool place to drink some water.

If cramps last longer than one hour, you could need medical attention. Heat Exhaustion causes heavy sweating without exercise, in addition to cold, pale or clammy skin.

You will also experience a fast, but weak pulse, nausea, cramps, dizziness, and headache. To treat heat exhaustion, move to a cool place and loosen your clothing. Drink water and use cool, wet cloths to cool your skin.

Seek medical help right away if you are throwing up or if symptoms last more than one hour. If your internal body temperature reaches 103 degrees – you are in heat stroke. Your skin will likely change to hot and red, and your pulse will move from fast and weak, to fast and strong.