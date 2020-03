HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters put out a garage fire on Fenton Street Tuesday afternoon. Smoke from the fire was visible from parts of Holyoke and Chicopee.

According to the Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the fire was contained to the garage, but damaged the siding of the adjacent home. The two occupants of the home were able to make it out safely.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.