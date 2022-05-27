LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are planning on traveling out of town for the Memorial Day Weekend, experts say the sooner you leave- the better.

As people head off to their destinations Friday, or begin to return home Sunday and Monday, AAA says the best time to drive is before 10:00 A.M. The worst time, traffic wise, is between noon and 7:00 P.M.

According to AAA, 35 million people expected to travel by car to their holiday destinations throughout the country. Here in Massachusetts, about 1 million people will be traveling somewhere for the weekend, with the majority- some 860,000- going by car.

MassDOT is asking drivers and anyone traveling to plan in advance, and expect increased travel volumes.

No matter where you are going, it will likely be an expensive trip; with gas prices across the country at or near record highs. Here in Massachusetts, a gallon of regular gas averages at $4.73; which is pretty consistently average across New England right now. Once you travel farther south, gas does get about 20 cents cheaper in Mid Atlantic states, such as Delaware and Maryland.