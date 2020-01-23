Breaking News
Heavy winds expose human remains at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel

by: WDSU's Aubry Killion

Posted: / Updated:

(WDSU/NBC News)  New Orleans city leaders are defending recovery and demolition efforts at the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel after new images revealing the remains of one of the victims in the collapse began circulating this week on social media.

The images forced city leaders and Mayor LaToya Cantrell to take to social media themselves to dispel what they called “misinformation.” 

The images that went viral showed a tarp that was put up on the hotel had fallen off and revealed what many believe to be the remains of one of the construction workers killed in the accident. The bodies of two of the three workers killed at the site have not been recovered because city officials said the process is too dangerous.

Read more: http://bit.ly/30LFqZn

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

