BURLINGTON, VT – The Heineberg Bridge is open again following a car crash that left three people injured early Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1pm, the Burlington Police Department received multiple calls concerning a crash involving two cars on the bridge. When officers arrived, they found that both the vehicles had significant front end damage, and were smoking from the engine.

The driver of one of the cars had to be removed using a tool called the “Jaws of Life”. This tool allows first responders to gain access to a vehicle that may have been previously not possible to gain access to. The driver has what was described as “non-life threatening” injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other car both received serious bodily injuries, and were transported to the UVM Medical Center for immediate care.

The crash closed down the bridge for approximately two hours while first responders worked to clear the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, although it has been determined that high speeds and alcohol were likely factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.