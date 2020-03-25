Heir to British throne Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

LONDON (WCMH/AP) — Heir to the British throne Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, according to NBC News reports.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is first in line to the British throne. NBC News is reporting that he experiencing mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House said in a statement.

The statement says his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.

Prince of Wales, 71, tests positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health" https://t.co/cQWwM4rHmP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,’’ Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’’

Britain’s Press Association, citing a source, said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and that Charles was not bedridden.

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II remains at her home in Windsor.

“Her Majesty the queen remains in good health,’’ the palace said. “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

Charles’ last public engagement was March 12. He has had a number of private meetings, and participants at those sessions have been made aware of his condition.

