Helicopter crashes in the grass adjacent to airport runway

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — A helicopter has crashed at a regional airport in Sanford, Maine.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in the grass adjacent to a runway at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport on Saturday at 10:35 a.m.

Officials say the pilot, who was the only one on the aircraft, was seriously injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The FAA says it will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.