Helicopter goes down in Hudson River; pilot OK

NEW YORK (AP) – The Fire Department of New York says a pilot and a heliport worker have non-life-threatening injuries after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near a busy Manhattan heliport.

The pilot was alone in the helicopter and was able to escape when it landed in the river near West 30th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

It was mostly beneath the water but inflatable pontoons kept it from totally sinking.

The FDNY says the heliport worker was hit by debris.

