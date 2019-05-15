Helicopter goes down in Hudson River; pilot OK

NEW YORK (AP) – The Fire Department of New York says a pilot and a heliport worker have non-life-threatening injuries after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near a busy Manhattan heliport.

The pilot was alone in the helicopter and was able to escape when it landed in the river near West 30th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported – the pilot and one person on land injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/zJ5i1cK1Ge— FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2019

It was mostly beneath the water but inflatable pontoons kept it from totally sinking.

The FDNY says the heliport worker was hit by debris.

There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported on scene of a helicopter crash into the Hudson River – the pilot and one heliport worker injured by debris. #FDNY operations continue. pic.twitter.com/Z1hA2PBKMC— FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2019

#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. The helicopter is tied to the pier at this time. The pilot is on land, and was the only person on board. pic.twitter.com/AK5MvjvAP4— FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2019

