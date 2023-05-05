SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A variety of local restaurants, bars, and businesses in Springfield offered margarita samples in celebration of the Mexican holiday.

Helix Human Services, formerly The Children’s Study Home, brought back its annual Taste of Margarita event for the 5th year. Attendees had a chance to vote for their favorite margarita.

The Glass Room, Elegant Affairs in Springfield hosted the event.

All proceeds will support children and families served by Helix Human Services throughout the Berkshires, Greater Springfield, and Cape Cod.