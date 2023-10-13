CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are finally in the heart of spooky season, and what better way to embrace the spirit than getting lost in a spooky corn maze?

The Halloween season will be gone before you know it, but there’s still time to head out and relish in some spooky, eerie fun! Corn mazes offer the excitement and fear of being lost in the darkness, but all taking place in a controlled, safe environment.

There are numerous haunted attractions scattered throughout western Massachusetts and the surrounding areas. This list features some of the spookiest corn mazes you should explore before October ends.

But if frights and screams aren’t what you’re after, there are also plenty of family-friendly and not-so-scary mazes as well. We will be including those in this list.

Hicks Family Farm – 1299 MA-2 E, Charlemont, MA

Haunted Maze Friday and Saturday Nights in October. Find your way through the haunted path with the ghouls, frights and set ups!

The haunted maze is recommended for kids 12 and older. 12 years or younger must be accompanies with an adult.

The Apple Place – 540 Somers Road #83, East Longmeadow, MA

The Apple Place is home to a massive corn maze, that during the day, will offer a fun fall activity with young ones. However, at night, it can turn into a spooky search for your life!

On select Saturday’s in October, ‘Flash Light Night In The Maze’ will allow guests to make their way through the intricate maze in the darkness, but are required to bring their own flashlight! No-one will be admitted without one. Children under 12 must be accompanies by an adult, and no running is allowed.

Ioka Valley Farm – 3475 Hancock Road, Williamstown, MA

Open weekends in October, including Columbus Day Monday, Ioka Valley Farm offers many fall activities. There is no general admission during their fall weekends. The mini-corn maze is free, as well as their dress-me scarecrows, giant pumpkin house, and visiting the farm animals.

If you pick a pumpkin from the patch you pay by the pound and if you choose a pumpkin from the gift area they are all pre-priced. They have three activities that we do charge to participate in: Family Fun Play Area, Wagon Train Ride, and Pumpkin Slingshot.

Taft Farms – 119 Park Street, Great Barrington, MA

Taft Farms is a family farm located in Great Barrington, the heart of Berkshire County. Taft’s grows hundreds of different varieties of vegetables, many heirlooms and ethnic varieties too!

Pumpkins Gourds and More: Over 30 acres of pumpkins are amazing! Choose from the store, or come for pick your own every weekend! Nearly 60 varieties of Squash, Pumpkins, Gourds and more are available. From Heirloom to Modern, From Very Large to Tiny, Tiny, Tiny, they are sure to have what your looking for.

Farm Animals: Free to the public! Goats, Chickens, Llamas, Bunnies and More.

Breezy Gardens Pumpkin Festival – 6 McNeil Hwy., Leicester, MA

Families can come spend a day outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather. There is no admission fee, the only cost is the pumpkin you pick out on the hay ride!



Activities include:



Free Hay Rides- Take a tour through the scenic fields on your way to the pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Rides typically last about 15 minutes and are fun for all ages.



A Mini Corn Maze-Perfect for young children who love mazes!

Pumpkin Decorating- After you return from the pick-your-own patch, sit down and decorate your pumpkin with stickers, markets, paint, and more!

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin Patch– Accessible by taking the hay ride or by walking. Make sure to dress appropriately, it can get a little muddy!

Face Painting– They offer free face painting, be sure to call ahead for details!

Gaines Farm Vengeance in the Valley – 6343 Calvin Coolidge Memorial Hwy., Guilford, VT

The Halloween double-thriller that everyone is talking about – the haunted attractions on the Gaines family farm in Guilford, Vermont.

By day the Gaines Farm operates as many others do. But when the sun dips below the horizon in the month of October, it all changes… Vengeance in the Valley rises. The fog will roll in, wrapping every twisted root, every stalk, everything in its path with the cold clammy preface of the first layer of Hell. Then the chills will rise. The cold that precedes the dead. Then you’ll know that The Valley is ready.

The bonfire will spit sweet sounds of safety and offer some warmth that will abandon you as you trek into the forest. You may opt to spend the night in the safety of the fire, enjoying apple cider, fried dough or other normalcies of a fall evening out. This may be your only route of survival. You may even find solace in the hum of the haunted hayride’s tractor, or the sides of the wagon as it intends to take you through the winding twists of the demented valley, but never let down your guard, for there is no sound, no walls that can stop the demons. The final test, should you survive the journey, will be the adventure you take on your feet through the corn maze. There is no place to hide, nowhere to run in the corn. The corn maze is the Devil’s Torture Chamber, as the ill-advised may find hope in commanding their own pace, but their destiny has been written, and fate will find you as the Devil laughs at your misfortune on every turn. They have been waiting all year, wandering fields and forests of one of New England’s oldest farms, seeking peace that will never come to the undead. They want what is yours (LIFE!), and if you dare venture into their valley, they will show you how they died, and they will show you how you will die. The last lesson you will ever learn will be that of how The Valley took you, for the sun will not rise for you in the Valley of the Dead

So, before the fall ends, make sure to soak it in exploring and getting lost in a spooky, or not-so-spooky corn maze!