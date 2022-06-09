ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State has reinstated General Educational Diploma (GED) testing in 2022 and the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES has announced that they will be providing test-preparation sites for local adults.

“They can come in, and we’ll give them a test to see where they’re at,” Herkimer BOCES Director of Adult, Early Childhood and Outreach Education Mary Kline said. “We can help them prepare and get them ready, so when there is a test available, they’ll be ready to go.”

As residents wait for state GED testing sites in Utica, Rome, and Herkimer to be approved, Herkimer BOCES has free services available for local adults to prepare for the GED, including small or individual classes that can be scheduled around the student’s needs.

“We can work around whatever schedule they have,” Kline said. “Work can be done at home, in-person directly with a teacher, or a combination of both, we try to be as accommodating as we can,”

Anyone interested can call the Herkimer BOCES at 315-867-2085 or 315-867-2079 and schedule a meeting and screening at the Herkimer BOCES Remington Educational Complex at 77 E. North St. in Ilion. Students then need to take a math and reading assessment to find out what areas are needed for preparation.

Ongoing studies will be located at the Dolgeville-Manheim Public Library in Dolgeville, the Margaret Reaney Memorial Library in St. Johnsville, and the Little Falls Public Library in Little Falls. Alternatives to a GED are available if local adults do not want to wait or would like to try something different, such as the National External Diploma Program.