SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after police saw them counting money with drugs displayed across a table on Marion Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday police conducted a park and walk detail on Marion Street due to numerous complaints and recent arrests in one of the apartment buildings. Officers watched two men in the back of the building counting money with various narcotics on a table.

Police arrested 32-year-old Josue Sierra-Fonseca of Springfield and a 16-year-old man on the 100 block of Marion Street. Sierra-Fonseca allegedly had 24 baggies of cocaine, 76 packets of heroin, and $362. An additional 306 baggies of cocaine (approximately 61 grams), 319 packets of heroin, $4,512, a firearm magazine, and two rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Josue Sierra-Fonseca is charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trespass

Police have not released the names or charges of juveniles due to their age.