Heroin seized after reports of a disturbance in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man after a report of a disturbance in an apartment on Hancock Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers recovered approximately 110 grams of heroin Wednesday night at around 7 p.m. 

Walsh said 20-year-old Brandor Tiburcio-Santana left the apartment on Hancock Street with a bag and took it a business on the 600 block of State Street. Officers recovered the bag allegedly filled with 15 grams of raw heroin and 63 half-packs of heroin. Officers also located packaged heroin inside the apartment. 

Brandor Tiburcio-Santana is facing the following charges:

  • Heroin Trafficking
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug 

