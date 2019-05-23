Heroin seized after reports of a disturbance in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man after a report of a disturbance in an apartment on Hancock Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers recovered approximately 110 grams of heroin Wednesday night at around 7 p.m.

Walsh said 20-year-old Brandor Tiburcio-Santana left the apartment on Hancock Street with a bag and took it a business on the 600 block of State Street. Officers recovered the bag allegedly filled with 15 grams of raw heroin and 63 half-packs of heroin. Officers also located packaged heroin inside the apartment.

Brandor Tiburcio-Santana is facing the following charges:

Heroin Trafficking

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

