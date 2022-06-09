NEW YORK CITY (WHTM) – Hershey’s is bringing its popular Reese’s “Stuff Your Cup” experience to Times Square.

The Stuff Your Cup experience at Time Square Hershey’s Chocolate World allows visitors to create a giant personalized Reese’s treat stuffed with different kinds of candy such as marshmallows, cookie bites, Reese’s Pieces, and potato chips.

A Reese’s tasteologist will then fold the treat in the authentic Reese’s peanut butter cup’s oversized chocolate shell.

Reese’s Stuff Your Cup NYC Logo

“The wait is over! Reese’s Stuff Your Cup is coming to the biggest city in the U.S. – a match made in chocolate and peanut butter heaven. We’re inviting tourists and Reese’s superfans to make their dreams come true in a whole new way by creating their very own one-pound Reese’s Cup,” said Suzanne Jones, VicePresident, Hershey’s Chocolate World. “This is such a unique and personalized experience that caters to every single chocolate and peanut butter lover — whether you love a sweet mix-in like Reese’s Pieces, or a salty kick with, for the first-time-ever, potato chips.”

You can also visit Reese’s Stuff Your Cup at Hershey’s Chocolate World location in Hershey.

Starting Monday, June 13, fans who just can’t get enough of their perfect Reese’s combinations can enter for a chance to have their very own ultimate creation featured on the menu in both Times Square and Hershey, PA locations, receive an official diploma from Reese’s University, and a free Reese’s Stuff Your Cup treat. All you need to do is share a photo of their creation and tag Hershey’s Chocolate World on Instagram @hersheyschocolateworld or Twitter @chocolateworld with the hashtags #StuffYourCupCreation and #Sweepstakes.