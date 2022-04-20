(WWLP) – Record-setting inflation this year is impacting retirement savings.

If you are already retired, cut back on non-essential spending to try and stretch your hard-saved dollars.

If you are worried about the near-future, analysts say it may be time to make a change and move your savings to an account or investment better suited for high inflation like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

If you are currently saving for retirement, stay the course.

With daily living costs up, retirement contributions are often the first place people cut back. Any 401K accounts are also exposed to inflation now, but analysts say will be able to recover in the long run.