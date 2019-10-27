High ranking police official accused of sexually assaulting officers

PHILADELPHIA (WNEP/CNN) – Philadelphia’s police chief inspector has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting three female officers he was mentoring.

Fifty-four-year-old Carl Holmes one of the highest positions at the department was arrested this past Thursday.

Holmes is also accused of retaliating against his victims and starting internal affairs investigations against them in order to protect himself.

Holmes has not commented on the charges and it is unclear if he has an attorney

He has been suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss.

The case comes two months after Richard Ross Jr. stepped down as commissioner of the department amid allegations of sexual harassment and gender and racial discrimination.